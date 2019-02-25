Telangana CM directs officials to prepare plan for optimum utilisation of minor irrigation water resource

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday instructed concerned officials to prepare an action plan for effective and optimum utilisation of minor irrigation water resources for agriculture in ITDA agency areas and in areas where people belonging to Scheduled Tribe are in majority.

"Minor irrigation water resources like ponds, canals may be used for the supply of water for cultivation apart from agency areas, areas of Schedule Tribe habitations where water from major irrigation projects is used for cultivation. The land in these areas is uneven with hills and valleys and water may be supplied through a pipeline for cultivation," said Rao in a statement.

Furthermore, he stated, that Podu lands issue will be resolved shortly and will get clarity on how much cultivable land is present in these areas. Irrigation plans should be adopted for the Schedule Tribe farmers to raise crops accordingly for the supply of water for irrigation. “There are 46,500 tanks, in these 12,154 are a chain of tanks, 16,771 are isolated tanks. Quantity wise 90 per cent of tanks with water storage capacity was rejuvenated through Mission Kakatiya. Water from irrigation projects should be supplied to these tanks in this monsoon season. Feeder Canals, sluice canals may be constructed by this summer to make the rainwater to flow into these tanks” said the Chief Minister. Some decisions were made on the suggestions given by MLAs for maximum utilisation of land through minor irrigation resources. Moreover, Rao has also instructed the officials to study the medium irrigation projects of Adilabad districts and prepare a report. (ANI)