Telangana CM distribute wheelchairs on his birthday

[India], Feb. 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao celebrated his birthday in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The celebrations were attended by various handicapped people who were specially invited to the event.

Along with the Chief Minister, Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Deputy CM Mohammad Mahmood Ali also took part in the celebrations.

On this occasion, the chief minister distributed wheelchairs, sarees and sewing machines among the underprivileged attendees.

Various leaders of his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party wished the leader on his 64th birthday, even as greetings and wishes poured in on his social media accounts. (ANI)