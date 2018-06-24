Telangana CM expresses shock over Yadadri accident

[India], June 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday expressed shock over the death of 15 people in a road accident near Vemulakonda village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana.

Rao took to his twitter handle to convey his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Mr. KCR was deeply shocked by the loss of lives in a serious road accident at Nandanam village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The Chief Executive Officer directed the officers to take appropriate medical treatment and assist with the injured," read the tweet.

The Telangana Chief Minister has directed the officials concerned to provide better medical care for those who were injured in the accident. 14 women and a three-year-old boy died in the accident after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in skidded and fell into Musi river canal near the village. The tractor driver is absconding and a search operation has been launched by the police to nab the driver. A case will be registered against him. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Nagaraju the tractor was carrying around 21 people when the accident took place. "Today around 10.30 a.m. a tractor which was carrying around 21 persons in it from Vemulakonda outskirts to the agriculture field has turned turtle due to drivers negligent driving and fell into a nala which is adjacent to the road," Nagaraju told ANI. Two more people have been reported injured and have been admitted into the hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the local government hospital for post-mortem examination. (ANI)