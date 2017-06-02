  1. Sify.com
  4. Telangana CM extends financial aid to man injured in suicide attempt

Telangana CM extends financial aid to man injured in suicide attempt

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 02, 2017 18:53 hrs

[India], June 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday sanctioned Rs. 10 lakh financial assistance to Pidamarthi Nagaraju, who was severely injured in a suicide attempt during the Telangana Movement.

The Chief Minister's Office has given Rs. 10 lakh assistance to Nagaraju.

In the year 2011, Nagaraju, a resident of Rayanigudem village in Garidepally Mandal in Nalgonda district made a suicide attempt by coming under the train in Miraylaguda but survived with severe injury. (ANI)



