Telangana CM for big push to crop production

[India], Feb 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the district ministers should initiate measures to form farmers coordination committees to take responsibly of marketing the crops and getting minimum support price (MSP) on it.

Speaking at the review meeting, Rao said, "The district-level farmers coordination committee members will find out what crop is cultivated to which extent and they will take responsibility of marketing the produce and getting the MSP."

"Farmers should bring in their paddy in a regulated manner to the markets and they will be guided by the Coordination Committees in this regard. If the paddy is not being sold in the market, the Coordination Committees will buy it. Also, the Markfed responsibilities should be redefined against the backdrop of the Farmers Coordination Committees. The Coordination Committees should play a key role in eliminating all the problems of the farm sector," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister further noted that the need for mechanisation of farm operations is growing and farmers should be provided with plantation and weedier machines on subsidy, as there will not be manpower to do these farm operations in future. Rao said the plantation machines should be supplied to all mandals on a subsidy of 50 percent. The Chief Minister said approximately 100 Food Processing Units should be set up in 30 districts in the State and every assembly segment should have one at least. He asked the officials' find out how they acquire central funds for the Food Processing Units. He also constituted a Cabinet Sub Committee with Agriculture Minister Srinivas Reddy, Finance Minister Etela Rajender, marketing Minister Harish Rao, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to prevent food adulteration, encourage food processing industry and to get MSP to the farm produce. (ANI)