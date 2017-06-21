Telangana CM holds sheep distribution programme for welfare of Yadav community

[India], June 21 (ANI): A sheep distribution programme was held by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Gajwel town here.

The programme held yesterday, concentrates on the project undertaken for the welfare of the two lakh Yadav community members in the state.

A cabinet sub-committee that was set up to look in to the needs of the community had come up with the proposal to distribute sheep among the community members to help in their livelihood.

This sheep rearing scheme is to ensure concrete development of the Yadav community in the state and provide a financial boost to them.

Under the flagship program, sheep units will be distributed to deserving beneficiaries throughout the state. Each unit will comprise 21 animals including 20 sheep and one ram. By this, the Gollas and Kuruma communities in the state will be offered the sheep units at 75 percent subsidy. (ANI)