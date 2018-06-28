Telangana CM honours vow given at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada

[India], June 28 (ANI):Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the Kanaka Durga Temple located on the Indrakeeladri hillock in Vijayawada.

He offered prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara, and gifted a nose stud to the goddess to clear the vow he had pledged at the time of Telangana agitation. The honouring of the vow takes place four years after the formation of Telangana.

Known for his religious bent of mind, Rao had undertaken several vows during visits to many famous temples in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh like Tirupati Balaji and Vijayawada Kanaka Durga.

Rao took a vow to offer a nose ring to Goddess Kanaka Durga. The nose ring has great significance when it comes to Goddess Kanaka Durga. It is believed that Kal Yug will come to an end when the waters of the River Krishna touch the nose ring of Goddess Kanaka Durga. Accordingly, devotees generally offer a nose ring when they pray before the goddess in the temple. Rao had vowed to offer the nose ring as soon as the united Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated. He had earlier offered jewellery to Lord Balaji at the Tirumala temple. Rao was earlier received by Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswar Rao, Krishna District Joint Collector Vijaya Krishnan. Temple authorities welcomed and honored him and his family members, besides others in his team. (ANI)