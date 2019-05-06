Telangana CM KCR meets Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

[India], May 6 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday.

The meeting between the two leaders took place at the official residence of Kerala chief minister.

According to sources, both the Chief Ministers held discussions on contemporary politics in view of ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Rao who is on a visit to state also offered prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in the city earlier in the day.

Later, Rao is also expected to visit Rameswaram and Srirangam temples before returning to Hyderabad. (ANI)