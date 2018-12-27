Telangana CM KCR meets PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Soon after the meeting, the Telangana chief minister's office informed that various issues pertaining to the state were discussed in the meeting.

The official account of CMO Telangana tweeted, "Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao met Hon'ble Prime Minister Sri @NarendraModi Ji today in New Delhi and discussed various issues pertaining to the State."

Later in the day, Telangana Chief Minister KCR also met with home minister Rajnath Singh. TRS Member of Parliament (MP) from Telangana's Karimnagar B Vinod Kumar was also present during the meeting.

Telangana Chief Minister's visit to New Delhi has taken place after 15 days of the announcement of Telangana Assembly poll result in which Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 88 seats out of a total of 119 seats.

Chief Minister Rao's meeting with Prime Minister Modi also comes close on the heels of TRS chief's meeting with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Sunday, and thereafter with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

During his meeting with Patnaik, Chief Minister Rao, popularly known as KCR, had asserted that there is a dire need for the unification of regional parties to replace the Congress and the BJP at the Centre.

"The country needs a change for which dialogue has begun. We are doing our part but nothing concrete has emerged so far. We have just begun the dialogue. There is a strong need for an alternative to Congress and BJP," Rao told media persons in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, which he repeated after meeting Chief Minister Banerjee in Kolkata too.

In New Delhi, Chief Minister Rao is also scheduled to meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. He is also likely to meet Union Ministers to discuss the issues related to Telangana. (ANI)