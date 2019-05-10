Telangana CM KCR visits Ramanathaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu

[India], May 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram on Friday.

He also visited Dhanushkoti, Ramasetu, Panchamukhi Hanuman and other places at Rameswaram during his trip.

Rao recently met his Kerala and Karnataka counterparts CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CM HD Kumaraswamy to discuss the formation of a federal front government post the results of Lok Sabha elections.

Rao is trying to convince other regional parties about the possibility of a third front government in the Centre without the BJP and the Congress post the Lok Sabha polls.

Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which is currently in power in Telangana has a strong chance of winning seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Five of the seven phases of the general elections have concluded in the country. The remaining two phases are scheduled to be held on May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)