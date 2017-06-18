Telangana CM lays foundation stone of complex for Muslim orphan children

[India], June 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Anees-ul-Gurbha Complex at Nampally here, which is aimed at providing education and shelter to Muslim orphan children.

The estimated cost of the complex is worth Rs. 20 crores.

While speaking on this occasion, Rao said that it was his government's top most priorities to provide education to the Muslim children.

Scores of people gathered here on this occasion and expressed happiness.

The Chief Minister said that for the education of socially and economically backward Muslim Minorities, the state government have established 204 residential schools. Anees-ul-Gurbha has been running in Hyderabad since 1921 and has been providing shelter to 60 people. In the recent expansion and road widening, about 191 yards of its place was lost. To compensate this, the government has allotted 4000 square yards of place and sanctioned Rs 20 crores for constructing the new complex. Other dignitaries, who attended the event were Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali, MP Asaduddin, MLA s Jaffer Hussain, Balala, Pasha Quadri, Moujam Khan, MLCs Rajeswara Reddy, Salim, Prabhakar, Advisor AK Khan and others. (ANI)