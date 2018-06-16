Telangana CM meets PM Modi

[India], June 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and discussed issues related to the state.

A separate High Court for Telangana, speeding up state railway projects, allotment of defence land for construction of secretariat, Government of India funding support for Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project, were among the few things they discussed.

KCR submitted separate letters for each issue-- a total of ten letters.

He also requested for Rs. 20,000 crores from the Centre for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which would provide irrigation potential to 18 lakh acres, water for drinking and industrial purposes.

A fresh Presidential Order adjusting zones, multi-zones, and state cadre have been requested to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Telangana State Government had reorganised the erstwhile 10 districts into 31 districts. A request for a state High Court has been made to the Law Ministry. The High Court at Hyderabad is contemplated to be common High Court for a short period in view of the lack of time to establish separate High Court for the residuary State of Andhra Pradesh at the time of Reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh. The railway network in Telangana is below average, the state government has requested the Indian Railways to accelerate the various projects and a new railway line connecting Kazipet and Karimnagar. The state government has requested the Ministry of Defence to transfer defence lands in Secunderabad / Hyderabad to the state government for constructing the Secretariat building. The State Government also submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Finance seeking assistance for the development of backward areas. An Indian Institute of Management for the state has also been requested. The Government of India recently issued an order to drop Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) scheme. Hyderabad also came under the scheme, the state government has requested the Central government to review the order and make amends, as some companies have already started setting up industries. A request to set up an Indian Institute of Information Technology in Karimnagar has been made to the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The state government has also requested Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for 21 districts if the state to cover each district. Currently, the state has nine existing JNV, which were established before the bifurcation. The state of Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014. (ANI)