Telangana CM pays tribute to renowned poet Narayana Reddy

[India] June 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday paid his tributes to well known poet and multifaceted personality Dr C. Narayana Reddy, who passed away yesterday.

The Chief Minister went to the residence of Reddy and consoled the family members.

While addressing the media here, Rao said the government would take all measures to ensure that future generations remember Reddy.

"Dr Narayana Reddy was one personality that the Telangana state is proud of. He was one literary figure who scaled many heights. His words had glamour and proved that even poets too have glamour. Hundreds of people used to gather to meetings only to listen to him," the Chief Minister said.

"Though he was born in Telangana, the entire Telugu population is proud of him. He was the one and only who taught movements to Rhyme and Alliteration. There is nobody who can compete with him. I pray to the Almighty from bottom of my heart to rest his soul in peace. I wish his family members will have the strength to overcome this tragedy and convey my deep condolences to them," he added. He added that Reddy was 'Jewel in the Literary Crown of Telangana'. "However more we praise him, hail him and talk about, him it will be less. The contributions he made to the literature are priceless. During my recent visit to Warangal at Bammera Pothanna's memorial I have recited poems from Dr Narayana Reddy's Mandara Makarandalu. His family members told me that Dr Narayana Reddy had listened to them. Dr Narayana Reddy had crores of fans like me," Rao said. He added that for those, who wish to participate in the final rites, buses will be provided from every centre and they will be transported back safely. "A memorial will be built where a meeting hall will also be built for literary activities and it will be named after him. Also, a prominent institution will be named after him. Bronze statues of Dr Narayana Reddy will be installed on Tank Bund in the city and at his native village Hanmajipet at the government costs," Rao asserted. Rao said he himself will participate and wanted people in Telangana to give a befitting farewell to Dr Narayana Reddy. (ANI)