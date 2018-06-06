Telangana CM pitches for healthy environment

[India], June 6 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said the government of state is working with commitment to facilitate providing a healthy environment for the present and future generations.

The Chief Minister had conveyed his greetings to environment lovers on the occasion of World Environment Day yesterday. He re-emphasised the initiatives taken by his government to conserve environment.

"On Environment Day, the United Nations this year is propagating against the use of plastic. Plastic may make life better, but we need to be alert on the adverse effects caused by using plastic. The state government recognised the importance of green cover and cleanliness as soon as it assumed charge after the formation of Telangana and hence taken up Haritha Haaram on a large scale," the Chief Minister said.

"The government has taken up the task of providing clean atmosphere, clean drinking water and food. Haritha Haaram programme was taken up to increase green cover in the state and its progress in the last three years was more than satisfactory," he added. Rao further noted that the Haritha Haaram programme would become successful only with the participation of people. He called upon the people to participate in the fourth phase of Haritha Haaram in July. The Chief Minister also said that the state government is planning to introduce electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. (ANI)