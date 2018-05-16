Telangana CM proposes to introduce new insurance scheme for farmers

[India], May 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday proposed to introduce a new insurance scheme for the benefit of farmers.

Rao, who held discussions with ministers and officials on the proposed scheme earlier today, said that when a farmer dies his family will be given an insurance amount of Rs five lakh.

"Whatever is the reason, when the farmer dies the family should immediately get Rs five lakh as insurance amount. Telangana Farming Community faced a lot of distress and hence the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after coming to power has initiated several measures benefitting them and in the process now the Insurance scheme has been announced," the Chief Minister said.

He further said it is only the Telangana government that can understand the problems of state farmer The Chief Minister has also asked Principal Secretary (Agriculture) and Principal Secretary (Finance) to hold discussions with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) officers to finalise modalities for the proposed scheme. He also had a detailed discussion on the Insurance Scheme including the Central Government's scheme which has a farmer's share in paying the premium. Rao also expressed his view that the state should go on its own in implementing the scheme free of cost for the farmer. "Any help that the government intends to do to the farmer will be done wholeheartedly. Whether the farmer is small, marginal or big the benefit of Insurance will be the same and it will be a group Insurance," he said at the meeting. The Chief Minister further desired that the officials should finalise the scheme after discussing with LIC officers. Ministers Eatala Rajender, Jagadish Reddy, Mahender Reddy, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi, Principal Secretary for Agriculture Parthasarathy, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Special CS Ajay Mishra, Principal Secretary for Finance Rama Krishna Rao, Principal Secretary GAD Adhar Sinha, Secretary Finance Shiv Shankar, CMO Special Secretary Bhoopal Reddy, Commissioner for Agriculture Jagan Mohan Rao and Senior LIC officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)