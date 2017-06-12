Telangana CM recalls Telugu poet Reddy's services

[India], June 12 (ANI): Expressing his deep condolence, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday recalled late Telugu poet C. Narayana Reddy's service as a teacher, literary figure, poet, film lyricist as well as Member of the Rajya Sabha.

He said the contributions made and services rendered in the field of literature by Reddy can never be forgotten.

He instructed Chief Secretary S. P. Singh to make arrangements to conduct the funeral of Reddy with police honours.

Many prominent persons had reached Reddy's residence to pay their condolences.

The line of people who visited his residence were K. T' Rama Rao, T Srinivas Yadav, Chiranjeevi, Subbirami Reddy, Revanth Reddy, Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Rosaiah. Addressing the media, KTR said, "We are saddened by the news. No one can replace him." Reddy passed away today at the age of 85. Reddy, who was considered to be an authority on Telugu literature, wrote several songs for Telugu movies. Born in the Karimnagar district of Andhra Pradesh, Reddy had a MA and PhD in Telugu literature from the Osmania University. He was honoured with the country's third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 1992 and was conferred with the prestigious Jnanpith award in 1988 for his poetic work Visvambara. Reddy was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1997. (ANI)