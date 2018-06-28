Telangana CM reviews Adluri Yellareddy tank's beautification work

[India], June 28 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao held a review meeting on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan on strengthening and beautification of Adluri Yellareddy tank with the public representatives of Kama Reddy, collector, and other officials.

The Chief Minister said that the government of Telangana has given priority to drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, power and establishing infrastructure in the state.

Rao reiterated that the government will focus on sustainable agriculture and associated occupations, education, medicine, and tourism development.

Talking about the state as a place for global tourism, Rao said, "The greatness of Kaleswaram Temple was brought to the limelight by Srungeri Peetadhi pathi. Andhra rulers could not classify the greatness of Kaleswaram." He also instructed the Irrigation Minister Harish Rao to take immediate steps to irrigate 2500 acres ayacut under the tank of the Adluri Yellareddy Tank adjoining the Kamareddy road leading to Nizamabad. Adluri Yellareddy tank is filled by the flow of regenerated water from Kaleswaram project and for this, the Chief Minister has directed Principal Secretary for finance, Ramakrishna Rao, to release Rs 64 crore immediately. The state government's main focus will be on sustaining agriculture and associated occupations, education, medicine, and tourism development. Minister K. T. Rama Rao, Chief Secretary S.K Joshi, CM Principal secretary S. Narsing Rao, MLAs Eanugu Ravinder Reddy, Gampa Govardhan, Jeevan Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other officials were also present in the meeting. (ANI)