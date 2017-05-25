Telangana CM seeks apology from Amit Shah for remarks on Central funds

[India], May 25 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sought an apology from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah for his remarks on the funds given to the state by the Central Government.

Questioning the accuracy of the figures provided by Shah on the funds given to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-ruled state by the Centre, Rao unraveled the amounts the state had received.

The Telangana Chief Minister also offered his resignation, if found wrong.

"Amit Shah spoke of the Centre giving additional Rs. 20,000 crore annually to the state. I challenge him to show even Rs. 200 being given," Rao said. "Amit Shah said a lot of funds are given to Telangana. He kept attacking us with blatant lies. He should apologise to people," he further said. Continuing his tirade against the BJP president, Rao said that the food eaten by Shah at SC colonies during his three-day visit to Nalgonda was prepared somewhere else under the supervision of a forward caste party functionary. At another place in Peddadevupalli village, Shah had food being cooked at a hotel. Rao further said that while Shah had food sitting on table, Dalit workers of the party stood behind him. Last week, another BJP leader Yeddyurappa received flak for allegedly eating 'idlis' from a nearby hotel and not the food prepared by the Dalit family, whose home he visited. (ANI)