Telangana CM takes on BJP, Congress, pitches for third front

[India], Apr 13 (ANI): Pitching for the formation of a new national front 'third front', Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said that it would not be a 'silly political front', but will work for India's masses.

Interacting with media after meeting former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief H. D. Deve Gowda here, the Telangana Chief Minister said that the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have failed the nation miserable.

"The Congress Party and BJP ruled India for over 65 years and they have miserably failed the nation. This (third front) is not a silly political front, it'll be coming together of India's masses," Rao said.

The Chief Minister further announced that they will come out with a big agenda for farmers before 2019. Earlier in the month, Rao had said that idea of 'third front' pitched by him, will be for the people of the country. (ANI)