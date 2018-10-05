Telangana CM takes on Chandrababu Naidu

[India], Oct 05 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fired a fresh salvo against his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu and called him a cheater.

Speaking at the Praja Ashirwada Sabha, in Nalgonda on Thursday, Rao further refuted claims of having any links with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) or Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Chandrababu Naidu should be ashamed for issuing such blatant statements. It is he (Chandrababu) who has been with Modi for four years. Chandrababu is a cheater. We can't believe him."

Launching the party's poll campaign in the district, he said, "I have mentioned earlier the reason of TRS entering the elections early. The party has protested several times from Nalgonda, vying for the formation of the state."

Iterating the promises fulfilled under his regime, Rao stated, "Telangana is the only state to give 24 hours free electricity to the farmers. The work on mission 'bhagiratha' will be completed within the next couple of months. The state government has also increased pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. The water of Sriram Sagar project reached Nalgonda today will reach Kodad by tomorrow."

Leveling allegation against the Nalgonda district opposition leader Kunduru Jana Reddy, he said, "He (Janareddy) has damaged 30,000 Gollakurmalu (a community) families. The Congress government also closed the Tadi compounds but it was the TRS government that reopened them."

He also hit out at Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, Congress leader and the last Chief Minister of the United Andhra Pradesh before the formation of the Telangana state on June 2, 2014.

"Congress leaders are a curse for the state. Kiran Kumar Reddy should be ashamed of giving the Rs 700-crore water project to Chittoor district when Nalgonda needed it. Congress leaders from (Nalgonda) district had supported Kiran Kumar Reddy and he cheated their own people," Rao added.

"When the state was merged, no one provided water to Nalgonda. While all the hydro projects were in the north Telangana, the TRS government allocated 4000mw thermal plant in Nalgonda district. But, the Congress leaders have halted the project. The government sanctioned Kaleshwaram project at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore but the Congress leaders have filed 196 cases on the project," he added.

Targeting the state Congress president, Uttam Kumar Reddy, he said, "He (Uttam) won't utter a word in the assembly. Kunduru supported the Telangana movement momentarily while Vijay Bhaskar Teddy was the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for fetching post of minister."

Rao further said that the TRS government has disbursed Rs 2,000 crores for minorities in the state while the Union government's budget is Rs 4,000 crores. "TRS will give Bathukamma sarees to the women after attaining power for the second time," he added.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to assembly elections in Telangana, the Congress party on Thursday launched its election campaign after performing special Pooja at Jogulamba Temple in Alampur. Following the Pooja, the party organised a massive roadshow from Alampur to Santhinagar. Later, a public meeting was held at Rajiv Gandhi Chowk in Gadwal District. While,TRS party has started its election campaign on Wednesday from Nizamabad district, BJP has kicked-off its election campaign last month.

The Legislative Assembly elections in the state are due to be held later this year to elect members of 119 constituencies. (ANI)