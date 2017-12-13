Telangana CM to distribute sheep to Yadav families

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced to distribute sheep to 7.60 lakh Yadav families in the state.

Rao even expressed his happiness over the success of the sheep distribution programme that was initiated with the aim of strengthening the shepherds.

Speaking at an event, Rao said, "Many people have expressed suspicion about the distribution of sheep. Some also insulted it. But now this programme has been successfully completed. About 30 lakh sheep were distributed to one-and-a-half lakh families. First, we thought it would be enough to distribute 84 lakh sheep across the state. But now more than 7.60 lakh families will be given over one-and-a-half crore sheep. We will distribute sheep to everyone. With this sheep distribution programme, people from the Yadav community will become the richest Yadavs in the country."

Rao further announced that the Yadav Bhavan will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore for the Golla and Kurama. "The Yadav Bhavan will be built in Hyderabad for Golla and Kurma communities to bring them on a single platform and inspire them for the development in all the sectors. We will complete the construction within a year. Poor Yadavs can solemnise their marriages in the Yadav Bhavan. We have to support poor Yadavs. Let's gather some fund. This fund can be utilised for the education of poor Yadavs and support for the medical expenditure," said Rao. "The political representation of the BCs in the Telangana state has to be increased. We are taking steps for this in the process of enhancing the political representation of the BCs. We will allocate a seat for the Yadavs in the Rajya Sabha elections next year. In the upcoming MLC election, the Kuruma Sangam State President, Sri Mallesham, will be given opportunity in the elections," he added. Rao also said that the Yadavs would be given tickets to the assembly seats that increase due to delimitation of the Assembly seats. The meeting was attended by Minister Srinivasa Yadav, MP Balk Suman, Meat Development Corporation Chairman Rajayya Yadav, Kuruma Sangam State President Mallesham, Karimnagar ZP Chairperson Tula Uma, Medak ZP Chair Person Raja Mani and others. The representatives of the Yadav and Kuruma communities across the state came to the Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday to congratulate the chief minister for the successful completion of distribution of sheep. (ANI)