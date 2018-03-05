Telangana CM to hold All India level meetings

[India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Telangana Chief Minister on Monday called for a qualitative change in the state politics and further expressed his willingness to lead the political party.

According to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), K Chandrashekhar Rao has planned to hold a series of meetings at an All India level with various organisations, associations and the individuals.

To begin with, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the retired All India Service Officers, including Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, Indian Foreign Services, and Indian Revenue Services who were earlier posted at various levels and had gained immense experience.

Further the Chief Minister plans to hold a meeting with the retired Defence personnel, including the Army, Navy and AirForce officers, All India legal luminaries and advocates, All India Farmer's associations, Central services retired officers and Employees Associations of all states. He will also conduct meetings with All India Economists and Retired Finance Secretaries of Government, followed by meeting the various media houses, journalists, industrial houses and labour organisations. He further said, "Brisk work is going on to organise these meetings and lists of various organisations listed above will be collected. Coordination work is going for the successful conduct of these meetings". The meetings are set to be conducted across New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore. The CMO further said that the Chief Minister wants to meet all those who have been thinking about the nation in various ways are to be made participants in the process of bringing a qualitative change in the politics. (ANI)