Telangana CM to launch Rythu Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad

[India], May 06 (ANI): Huzurabad town of Telangana's Karimnagar District will be the first to benefit when the state's Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the first phase of cheque distribution programme under Rythu Bandhu Scheme for farmers on May 10.

The chief minister said along with cheques the week-long Pattaadar Pass Books distribution to farmers programme will also commence from the same day.

According to an official release from the chief minister's office, this programme will be "officially launched in all the districts of the state on the same day at 11.15 AM, and from the next day itself the distribution programme starts from 7.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 5.00 PM to 7.30 PM keeping in view the severe heat conditions prevailing in the state."

The minister ordered the officials to build tents and arrange for drinking water facilities at the cheque and passbook distribution centres. Till date, all the cheques and passbooks have reached the districts and the minister asked the officials to examine and distribute them village wise. He instructed that the information of the day to day programme should be provided in advance to the people. He also mentioned that the ministers of revenue, agriculture, and officials concerned should visit the distribution centres and monitor the programme accordingly. (ANI)