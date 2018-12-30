Telangana CM to review growth food processing industry

[Telangana], Dec 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hold a high-level review meeting on the growth and expansion of the state's food processing industry on Monday.

In the meeting, an action plan will also be devised to promote food processing industry in the state. Officials from Departments of Industries, Agriculture, officials and scientists of Agriculture University, Horticulture University have been invited to attend the meeting.

The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries of Agriculture, Finance, and Industries Departments will also attend the meeting.

A press release issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Telangana government has taken up the construction of irrigation projects at a large scale, which would provide ample water for irrigation. "With this, there will be an increase in the cultivation of crops and produce. The government has targeted to establish food processing units in the states to provide minimum support price to the produce," the release further stated. (ANI)