Telangana CM urges police to help 'the helpless'

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has urged the police to come to the rescue of the helpless and help them like God, 'who helps those who cannot help themselves.'

"People, who are rich and who have contacts can get things done, but it is the poor and meek, who need the help of police and personnel in uniform should bear this in mind while discharging the duties," Rao said.

The Chief Minister has asked the police to stand by the oppressed, the poor and the victimised. The police should be complimented as they are not only maintaining the law and order, but also doing their social duties. The police, who have successfully eradicated playing cards and illicit liquor, should also focus on controlling the adulterated and fake items.

The Chief Minister praised the police for controlling Naxalism and extremism and proving those feared that Naxalism and extremism would raise once the Telangana state is formed. Since the law and order situation in the State is good, investments are pouring in and the state has become a destiny for the investments, he said.

"The Prime Minister and Union Home Minister on several occasions have hailed the Telangana Police, which made me happy and proud," Rao said.

He said several measures were initiated for strengthening the police and more measures would be taken in future including appointment of 15,000 people.

The Chief Minister made the inaugural address of the statewide police conference held here at HICC. Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, DGP Anurag Sharma, Hyderabad Commissioner Mahender Reddy, DGs Anjani Kumar, Krishna Prasad, Mission Bhagiratha Vice Chairman Vemula Prashanth Reddy and others participated.

"During the 14 years of the Telangana movement, the police, though in uniform, have extended their support. The Telangana State, which we all got with lot of hard work, the police are also playing a key role and contributing to its development. The police setup is a key department and if it is good the rest also will be good.

"Even I could concentrate on other issues because the law and order situation is good or else my energies would have been concentrated on this. People created apprehensions that if the Telangana state is formed, there will be an increase in Maoist activities and law and order problems. But our police have busted the myth in a short time. This credit goes to the police. Each time when I am in Delhi both the Prime Minister and Home Minister praise the work done by our police; they have praised atleast a dozen times. The Telangana Police is also working for the national security. The youngest State of India has become the greatest police in India. This gives me happiness and I am proud of it," Rao said.

"Though there are some changes made, still the police setup needs more changes and new methods. People should get rid of their fear of the police and they should treat police as their friend."

"New type of crimes and offences are happening in the cities and towns. To control crime, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Mahender Reddy and Cyberabad Commissioner CV Anand did an excellent job and became role model for others. I want Mahender Reddy to conduct training programmes for maintaining law and order in other Corporations and Cities. The police are effectively doing their job and the other jobs entrusted to them by the government. CV Anand is doing a wonderful job in Public Distribution System. By forming SHE teams, Swathi Lakra and by controlling illicit liquor Akun Sabharwal are doing a commendable job. Many police officers are doing their job with social commitment," the Chief Minister said.

During his address, the Chief Minister cracked several jokes and lightened the atmosphere.

"District level under SP there will be meetings in which DSPs, CIs and SIs take part and they call it crime meeting! Who will have the crime meeting, the police or the thieves?" Rao observed and wanted the nomenclature Crime should be removed from Crime stations, Crime Meetings, Crime review.

"Political parties know how to use police but never complement them but the TRS hailed the services rendered by the police. During the GHMC polls we have asked people to vote for our party saying that we could control crime with the help of SHE teams and others. People gave 99 Corporators to us in the GHMC and such a thing never happened in the country," the Chief Minister said.

