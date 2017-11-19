Telangana CM waives off pending power dues of STs

[India], November 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced the waiver of all pending power dues of the Scheduled Tribe category, as well as the lifting of electrical cases against them in the state.

In a special meeting held with the public representatives from STs at Pragati Bhavan here on Saturday, the Chief Minster also announced the provision of road connectivity for every ST habitation, and power connection for every Right of First Refusal (ROFR) patta farmer. Schemes like sheep rearing will also be extended to the STs.

Further, residential schools will be opened in the tribal areas, and admissions will be provided for the locals.

The above decisions were taken after an in-depth discussion with the public representatives and the officials, over the issue of power bill dues under domestic category of the STs.

The Chief Minister ordered a waiver of dues worth Rs 70 crore, and directed for Rs 40 crore to be paid to the electricity department for the same. The remaining Rs 30 Crore dues would be ccovered by Transco CMD Prabhakar Rao.

Rao also instructed all cases booked against the STs to be lifted. As discussed in the meeting, each ST residence will be provided power connection for a nominal fee of Rs 125 per connection, and the required service wire, internal wiring in the house, and two bulbs. In addition, no tariff will be charged if the power consumption is below 50 units.

CM Rao also instructed that a three phase power supply be made available for the ST habitations.

Besides directing the concerned officials to make the necessary arrangements for providing free electricity to the farmers, the CM also asked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sri Jha to make proper strategies for the laying of power lines in the forest areas, and the finance minister to provide funds in the next Budget for setting up of road network in the tribal areas.

Rao said that there is a lot of benefit reaped due to the residential schools and the demand is increasing day by day and hence some more new residential schools will be started. He said a new policy would be implemented through which tribal children will get admission into the residential schools started in their areas exclusively for them. STs will be given financial assistance for self-employment without having any link with the banks. He wanted the officials to make plans for this and wanted that all the sub sects among the STs should come together and take benefits of various government programmes and schemes. He also asked the ST public representatives to bring unity among the STs.

Under the leadership of senior MLA Sri Redya Naik a committee is formed to coordinate with the officials for the road network connectivity to all the ST habitations.

MP Sri Sitaram Naik will head Committee that will coordinate on education and self-employment matters, while MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu will head a Committee that takes care of the power supply related issues.

Ministers Etela Rajender, Jagadeesh Reddy, Government's Chief Advisor Sri Rajiv Sharma, TS Genco, Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, among others attended the meeting. (ANI)