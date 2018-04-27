Telangana CM warns Congress, BJP of 'Federal Front'

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao warned the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of a 'Federal Front' which he said will 'replace the two.'

Speaking at the 17th plenary session of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rao said, "I warn the Congress and BJP leaders to be alert as the federal front is going to come."

The chief minister further said that on 29 April he will meet DMK working president MK Stalin and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"This country will see a new ruling in the coming months. We will break the foundation laid by Congress and BJP to rule the country. Better infrastructure, better ports, better highways, better airports and better railways will be developed in a wonderful way by us to the country," he said adding that a Maha Saba will be held in October. He further hit out at the the Congress and the BJP for 'mismanagements' in their governance, which he alleged was the primary reason behind China being so far ahead of India in terms of development. "There are 1.23 lakh kilometres of expressway in China but India is having only 2000 kilometres of expressway. This is all because of the ruling of Congress and BJP leaders. Even the tourism has fallen down. In the 1980s, the GDP of India was 180 billion dollars whereas China's GDP was 134 billion dollars. In 2016 India's GDP was 2465 while China's has grown up to 9504 billion dollars. China went into many sectors. The per capita income in 1968 of India was 340 dollars and China was 170 dollars but now the India per capita income is only 1861 dollars whereas China's is 6893 dollars," he said. "We have 70,000 tmc of water in the country but the people are not getting it, either for drinking or for farming. This is only because of the laziness of the Congress and BJP government who were ruling for decades. They are also enacting a drama in Karnataka. Why enact the Cauvery drama now? Water wars are because of the inefficiency of Central Governments. 'Water for every farmer and every acre' will be the motto of the front that will be formed," he added. (ANI)