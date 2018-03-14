Telangana: Congress goes on 48-hr hunger strike against suspension

[India], Mar. 14 (ANI): The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders are on a 48-hour hunger strike against the suspension of Congress MLAs and MLCs and termination of two MLAs for protesting during Governor's address.

The hunger strike comes after nine Congress MLAs, including Opposition leader K Jana Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy, were suspended from the state assembly till the end of the session for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Speaker further requested the two expelled and nine suspended MLAs to leave the House. MLA Komatireddy Venkat yesterday had thrown his headphone at Telangana Legislative Council chairman K. Swamy Goud, injuring his eye. Congress MLAs also flung papers at the governor while he was trying to address the joint session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council. (ANI)