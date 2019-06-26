Telangana: Congress MLA Rohith Reddy likely to join ruling TRS

[India], June 6 (ANI): Desertions from Congress in Telangana appear to be continuing unabated with Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy likely to join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Sources said the Congress MLA will soon resign from the party and meet the Telangana Chief Minister, who heads the TRS, to join the ruling party.

After the Assembly elections in December, as many as 12 Congress MLAs have joined the TRS.

Reddy was suspended from TRS last year after which he joined the Congress. He won the election from Tandur. (ANI)