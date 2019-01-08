Telangana Congress suspends former union minister Sarvey Sathyanarayana

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Telangana Congress on Monday suspended former union minister Sarvey Sathyanarayana from the party after he levied serious allegations on the party and its state president.

During a press briefing, Sathyanarayana had accused Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for delaying the allocation of tickets while alleging him of conniving with the TRS.

"Uttam delayed the allocation of tickets to the party leaders as he had aligned with the TRS. He sold Kollapur, Kodad, Paler, Huzurabad tickets," he said

According to sources, "Sathyanarayana has blamed Uttam and RC Khuntia for Congress party's defeat in the elections. Furthermore, he has also demanded from the high command that Uttam be removed from his post." The sources also claim that during a review meeting which was recently held at the party office in Hyderabad, many party leaders expressed there unhappiness with the Telangana Congress In-charge and TPCC president. It is during this meeting Sarvey Sathyanarayana made serious allegations on the Congress party leaders in Telangana. When the party Chief secretary Bollu Kishan raised an objection Sathyanarayana argued with Kishan and tossed a water bottle at him, claimed sources. The Congress party has been conducting review meetings in all constituencies after losing the assembly polls. Key leaders and party general secretaries of the district take part in it and express their views on the defeat. (ANI)