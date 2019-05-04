Telangana cop attempts to kill self with service weapon

[India], May 04 (ANI): A police official here attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon.

Speaking to media on Friday, Kamareddy DSP Laxminarayana said earlier in the day, Armed Reserve Constable Srinivas, who is serving as a sentry guard, attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon.

"He was immediately shifted to Kamareddy government hospital for treatment. Doctors have said he is out of danger. We are shifting him to Hyderabad for better treatment," he added.

The DSP said the reason behind the suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained. "Further details will be revealed after investigation," he added. (ANI)