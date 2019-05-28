Telangana cop saves 2 persons trapped in well

[India], May 28 (ANI): A local police officer in Telangana risked his life by climbing down a well to rescue two persons who were trapped inside it here on Tuesday.

The two persons, Malliah and Ravi, residents of Medipally village, Jammikunta in Karimnagar district, had climbed down the well for cleaning as the water level was going down, police said.

However, they got stuck while carrying out their activities. The duo shouted for help, following which locals informed the police.

Upon arriving at the spot, Jammikunta Circle Inspector Sujan Reddy, on seeing that people were unwilling to go inside the well, risked his life and climbed down the well to rescue the two persons and safely brought them out.

"Today at around 10 am, we received information from locals that two persons were trapped inside a well. We immediately reached the spot and had also informed the fire brigade," Reddy told ANI. "When we reached the spot, people had gathered around the well but no one was willing to get inside it. So, I climbed down the well with the help of a rope and brought the two persons safely out. I am very happy that I could save them," he added. (ANI)