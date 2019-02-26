Telangana: Detective Inspector caught red-handed accepting bribe

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Detective Inspector of Hayatnagar police station in Rachakonda Commissionerate allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30, 000.

The Detective Inspector, who has been identified as Jitender Reddy, was caught by the ACB on Monday afternoon while accepting a bribe from one Rekha Sagar to settle an issue with respect to the complaint lodged against Rekha’s brother-in-law, Nagaraju.

The bribe was recovered from the possession of the accused officer. He was produced before the special judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.

Investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)