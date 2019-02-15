Telangana: Devoid of proper infrastructure, students forced to study inside tin sheds

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): The students of an Urdu medium government school in Hyderabad have been studying inside tin sheds after the infrastructure of the school weakened over the years.

Mohammed Amjad Hussain, Senior Assistant and Incharge of Humayun Nagar Govt. High School, told ANI,"Earlier this school used to run in general shift, but in 2012, the condition of the school building became worsened and then DEO Hyderabad visited our school and ordered us to conduct classes for Primary students in the morning and high school students in the afternoon hours under Tin sheds rather than inside the school rooms as the rooms were in a dangerous position and anything can happen at any time. The classes are being conducted in an open place situated in the back. This school was built in 1950."

He added that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had also issued a notice stating that the school building was in a dangerous condition and can collapse at any time. "The present Hyderabad DEO has ordered us to shift the school students to other government school but the parents and teachers association of this school demanded that government should provide facilities to this school by reconstructing and running the school here in the same place because there is no Urdu medium school in this area." He said, "if the government gives us good infrastructure, the strength of the school will increase and it has become difficult for the teachers here to teach children in two shifts , if the school runs in general shift, we will have sufficient time for teaching the students." (ANI)