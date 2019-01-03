Telangana EC orders application of indelible ink on left-hand middle finger of voters

[Telangana], Jan 03(ANI): Telangana state Election Commission has given orders that indelible ink shall be applied only on the middle finger of voter's left-hand in the ensuing Gram Panchayat elections of the state.

The orders, given to the returning officers, presiding officers and assistant presiding officers, also asked the officials to ensure this uniformity and see that the ink mark does not fade till the time Panchayat elections are over in the entire state.

Telangana Panchayat elections will be completed within 100 days in three phases, with the first phase beginning on January 7 and end on January 21, the second phase to continue from January 11 to 25, while the third phase from January 11 to 30.(ANI)