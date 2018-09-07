Telangana: ECI to discuss legal, logistical aspects of early polls

[India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) will be holding a crucial meeting to consider all legal and logistical aspects to deliberate on next course of action after Telangana Cabinet decided to dissolve the Assembly for early polls.

Sources in the poll body confirmed ANI that the commission has received the report and notification from Telangana Chief Electoral Officer regarding the state on Cabinet's decision of dissolving Assembly for early polls.

The meeting scheduled in the ECI headquarters will be headed by the top poll officials for exploring the legal and logistical aspects in holding the early polls in Telangana.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan had dissolved the state assembly following the recommendation from K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet. The Governor, however, asked Rao to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government is formed. Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, met the Governor after the cabinet meeting and informed him of his government's decision. Soon after that, Rao held a press conference and announced that his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will contest the elections alone and will kickstart its election campaign from tomorrow. Rao became the first Chief Minister of Telangana in 2014. The state was formally inaugurated on June 2 in the same year. (ANI)