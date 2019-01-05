Telangana: Forest Department warns against sale of Chinese Manza

[Telangana], Jan 5 (ANI): Telangana Forest Department has warned retailers and wholesalers to not sell banned Chinese Manza (thread) to people for upcoming Sankranthi festival.

"The nylon thread (Chinese Manza), which is mainly used for kites flying during Sankranthi festival. Due to Chinese Manza, many birds are getting hurt and sometimes humans are also being injured by this thread. After the festival too this Manza will get entangled with trees and will exist for years together. We have found after festival also the birds are struggling on the trees," Chief Conservator of Forest Department Prashanth Kumar Jha told ANI.

"We are conducting awareness and also conducting raids and seizing the Manza's from the shops. Till now we have made 120 seizures in which around 900 kgs of Chinese Manza have been seized," Jha added. (ANI)