Telangana: Four dead after car rams into ambulance

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): As many as four people were killed after a car rammed into an ambulance in Ranga Reddy District of Telangana.

Circle Inspector of Adibatla Police Station stated that on Friday seven persons were travelling in an ambulance from Eluru to Hyderabad when a car coming from opposite direction lost its control and collided with the ambulance.

Venkateshwar Rao and his wife Subba Laxmi who was in the ambulance died on the spot while the ambulance driver Shiva died in the hospital. Rao's brother died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Injured were immediately taken to the local hospital for treatment. The Circle Inspector also informed that a case has been booked under section 304-A and 337 of Indian Penal Code against the accused car driver. A further probe in the case is underway. (ANI)