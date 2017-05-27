Telangana gears up for 2019 Assembly Elections

[India], May 27 (ANI): Though Telangana state has two more years to face the upcoming Assembly Elections, the political parties in the state have started girding their loins.

The state has suddenly been witnessing leaders visiting from Delhi, and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has been calling for frequent party meetings.

The newly formed Telangana State will go into elections for the second time in the year 2019.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah's visit to Telangana seems to be the curtain raiser for the BJP to prepare itself in the state to fight elections.

A former minister of Andhra Pradesh state Nagam Janardhan Reddy said "Amit Shah is touring the entire country. This is just the beginning and the fight will begin." He confidently said, "In Telangana, the BJP will come into power and chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is in panic because of his corruption." The Congress party as an opposition has started moving its leaders and also announced that they will release their manifesto one year ahead of the elections. Krishank, a Congress student leader from Cantonment is seen active to attract voters and he says that both Amit Shah and KCR are insecure in the Centre and the state. People feel there are only verbal slinging and no performance. Anyone coming from the Centre, KCR will attack them and immediately reacts. He also added that there is a complete insecurity amongst the Central and the state governments. They fear congress. They want to go into elections immediately to tell that they haven't been given proper time to deliver. "But definitely people have given them time. Amit Shah visited Nalgonda, a Congress bastion only to weaken the Congress. And on the other hand, the TRS is afraid because their surveys have failed. The Congress will come into power because people realised that Congress has fought for Telangana," Congress added. A Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman Kodandaram said, "Surprisingly yes, the election feel has come and this time it has began early while we still have two years for elections. For some reason everyone is actively preparing for the election." Talking about alliances he said that it is too early to comment upon how parties will behave and which parties will go in alliance. This election is going to be determined by the expectation people acquired in the course of struggle for a separate state. (ANI)