[Telangana], Mar 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday decided to form a new Parakala revenue division in Warangal rural district of Telangana.

The Chief Minister signed on the file pertaining to this decision on Friday, a statement said.

The new Parakala division will be formed with Parakala, Atmakur, Sayampet, Damera and Nadikudi mandals.(ANI)