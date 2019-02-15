Telangana Government reduces deposit amount for tap connections

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Government on Thursday significantly reduced the deposit amount for obtaining tap connections in urban areas.

In all Municipalities and Municipal corporations, families falling under the category of BPL will now have to pay just Rs 1 for obtaining a tap connection and for others the amount would be Rs 100.

Until now Rs 6000 was being charged for a tap connection and if the connection was to be taken inside a house, the deposit would be Rs 10,500, which was stopping people from obtaining connections.

“The government has decided to supply safe drinking water to every village and town through Mission Bhagiratha. That is why the deposit amount has been reduced significantly. The government wants that the purified drinking water should be made available to all” said Rao said. This move will help in fulfilling the objective of providing safe drinking to all. (ANI)