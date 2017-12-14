Telangana govt announces salary hike for home guards

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced a salary hike for the home guards from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

The chief minister made the announcement at a meeting with home guards on Wednesday.

He also announced to provide double bedroom houses for home guards and health insurances for their families.

Apart from this, the home guards will also be provided with 30 per cent additional allowance working in the traffic department like the police.

Rao also approved six-month maternity leave for women home guards and 15 days paternity leave to male. To ensure the health of the home guards, diet allowance at par with the police constables will also be provided to them on Bandobast duty. Additional allowance of Rs 1,000 and the amount given for the last rites have been doubled by the state government. They will also get treatment in the police hospitals as the constables do. The state government also increased the reservation for home guards in recruitment of constables - in Telangana State Special Police: from 10 per cent to 25 per cent; armed reserve: 5 per cent to 15 per cent; civil police: 8 per cent to 15 per cent; Police Transport Organisation (drivers): 2 per cent to 20 per cent; mechanics: 2 per cent to 10 per cent; Special Police Force: 5 per cent to 25 per cent; fire services: 10 per cent to 25 per cent; Special Armed Reserve - Central Police Lines: 5 per cent to 25 per cent and police communications: 2 per cent to 10 per cent. DGP Mahender Reddy expressed gratitude to the chief minister for 'understanding the problems of the home guards and responding in a humanitarian way by taking historic decisions.' (ANI)