Telangana govt gearing up for distribution of fish medicine

[India], June 5 (ANI): Preparations are underway in full swing in Telangana for the distribution of 'live fish medicine' that will be taking place on June 8.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of different departments to review preparations for the distribution of the famed fish medicine.

It is believed that this fish medicine cures Asthma. It is distributed by Baithani brothers and involves administering a live fish in the mouth of patients.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "This family has been providing fish medicine for about 173 years. Lakhs of people from Hyderabad and all parts of India come here to take this medicine for asthma treatment. Telangana government provides the facility for a day when the medicine is distributed. We held a meeting of all departments for good arrangements to be made." Elaborating further on the arrangements, he said, "All departments coordinate as per the directions of the Chief Minister to provide best facilities to all the visitors who come here for this. Thousands from across the country turn up to swallow a live fish at Bathini Goud's camp". (ANI)