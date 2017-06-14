Telangana Govt. helps 'tortured' abuse victim stand on her feet again

[India], June 14 (ANI): The 19-year old girl who was rescued from the clutches of her abusive stepmother, is now fully healed and is pursuing a career in nursing, with the help of the state government

The victim, identified as Pratyusha, is being funded by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who is attending to her education and living expenses.

In July 2015, reports surfaced of the young girl being subjected to physical abuse by her stepmother, who allegedly beat her up with rods and hammers, forcing her to do household chores and even kept her starving for months together.

Pratyusha's parents separated when she was just seven, four years after which her father, Ramesh, an employee of a telecom company, married Chamundeshwari, the accused in this case. According to reports, the victim's mother committed suicide in 2010, following which the former was sent to an orphanage to complete her studies. However, she was brought back home by Ramesh and for over a year was subject to severe torture by her step-mother. After receiving inputs on the matter, the local police, along with the help of certain Child Rights activists rescued the teen from her home and immediately sought medical help from doctors at a private hospital in the vicinity. The L.B. Nagar police lodged a case against the kin under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)