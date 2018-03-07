Telangana govt. proposes food processing units across state

[India], Mar. 07 (ANI): Telangana Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy-led committee on Tuesday proposed to establish food processing units across the state.

The cabinet sub-committee, headed by the minister, discussed the possibilities for setting up the units in all the assembly constituencies across the state.

The meeting, which was held today at the Secretariat, was attended by state's finance minister Etela Rajender, irrigation minister T. Harish Rao, IT minister K. Tarakarama Rao, panchayat raj minister Jupally Krishna Rao and the officials concerned.

According to reports, the officials have been directed to prepare the plan and submit at the earliest. (ANI)