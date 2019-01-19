Telangana govt to waive agricultural loans: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan

In a bid to address farmers' distress, the Telangana Government has decided to waive loans upto Rs 1 Lakh taken by them, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan said Saturday.

The Governor said that K. Chandrashekar Rao-led government has decided to fulfil its poll promise and enhance the monetary support in Rythu Bandhu Scheme (RBS) from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre. He also announced the setting up of food processing units across the state to ensure farmers receive remunerative prices for produce.

Addressing the joint session of the state Assembly and Council, Narasimhan said, "Agricultural loan to an extent of Rs 1 lakh will be waived. From this year the investment support amount for agriculture under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre. The honorarium will be paid to members of Rythu Samanvaya Samithis."

The Governor stated it was a matter of pride that the RBS had become a role model for several states in the country who are gearing up to adopt the scheme. The scheme had even received praise from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization.

The Governor also said that the state government has also decided to increasing the pension amount for the Aasara Pension scheme and is also planning to reduce the age limit of recipients of the scheme.

"My government has decided to enhance Aasara Pensions to all the eligible persons from Rs 1000 to Rs 2,016 and for differently-abled persons from Rs 1500 to Rs 3,016. The age limit for eligibility to receive old age pension stands reduced to 57 years", Narasimhan said.

The government also plans to initiate measures to pay Rs 3,016 allowance to the unemployed youth, he added.

For the implementation of recently passed resolution for the provision of 10 percent reservation to STs (Scheduled Castes) and 12 percent reservation to the minorities, the Governor asserted that TRS Government will continue to raise the demand with the Central Government. (ANI)