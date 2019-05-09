Telangana Health Department likely to implement biometric attendance at state-run hospitals

[India], May 9 (ANI): Telangana Health Department is planning to implement biometric attendance system across the state with an aim to address the issue of unavailability of doctors, nurses and medical staff at primary health centres (PHC) and community health centres (CHC).

According to a review held by the state health department, it was found that in some areas the attendance of doctors and nurses was less than 20 per cent.

In small centre areas, doctors were seen skipping duty.

"State health department has taken a great initiative of implementing biometric attendance in PHCs and CHCs. Due to few non-sincere doctors and nurses, many others and government hospitals have also come under the scanner. Hence, by implementing it there is a possibility getting things back on track," Nagendra Osmania Hospital superintendent said. A doctor from Gandhi hospital, D Srujan told ANI, "The idea of implementing biometric attendance in PHC's and CHC's is good but the government also has to look at every aspect. Sometimes in case of emergencies, doctors have to work up to late nights and due to that they might miss next day morning attendance." "In some hospitals, there is a shortage of doctors. So, due to the shortage of doctors, other doctors are getting burdened," he added. (ANI)