Telangana HM thanks Chandrashekar Rao for recruitment policies

[India], June 8 (ANI): Home Minister of Telangana, Naini Narsimha Reddy, on Thursday called for a press meet at the Secretariat asserting that under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao many recruitment policies were introduced.

Reddy further stated that, "Many multinational companies and industrialists are looking forward to come to Telangana and form relations. This is mainly because we introduced Traffic Software Integrated System (TSIS)."

"Soon the state will have 150 new companies coming creating 50,000 new jobs. To create employment for the youth in other countries, Telangana Overseas Manpower company is working hard. As of now, it creates employment to over 1000 youth," added Reddy.

Gurukul notifications are out for Junior Lecturer (JL) posts. Soon, the government will call for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) notifications. (ANI)