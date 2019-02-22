Telangana: Jagdeeshwar Reddy, Niranjan Reddy take charge of their ministries

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Jagdeeshwar Reddy on Thursday took charge as Telangana Education Minister while Singireddy Niranjan Reddy assumed the office of Minister of State for Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.

After taking charge as Telangana Education Minister, Jagdeeshwar Reddy said: "I am glad that Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao has given me an opportunity for the second time as a minister to serve the state."

Stressing the programmes and work undertaken by his ministry, the Education Minister said: “The government has announced to provide free education to poor from KG to PG. We are trying to implement this. We are also trying to develop and increase infrastructure in government schools.” (ANI)