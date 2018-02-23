Telangana Jagruthi rescuing Indians stranded in Kuwait

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Parliamentarian Kalvakuntla Kavitha's NGO Telangana Jagruthi, through its programme - Jagruthi Chetuya - has funded the air journey of the Indians living in Kuwait, who could not afford a trip back to Hyderabad.

The Telangana-based NGO initiated the programme keeping in mind that Kuwait's amnesty date is coming to an end on Thursday.

Telangana Jagruthi's General Secretary Naveen Achari, told media, "After seven years, Kuwait government has given amnesty to many citizens of Telangana who are staying illegally there."

After the first batch of nine people reached Shamshabad on Tuesday evening, one of the rescued said, "We were working in Kuwait illegally. Few of us had no jobs and income there, so we were without food and helpless. With the help of Telangana Jagruti, today we reached back to India." The NGO made complete arrangements including the cost of travel for those with no money or hope to return to their homeland. More people reached India on Wednesday and Thursday as well, Achari informed. (ANI)